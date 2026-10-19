World Food Programme ends aid for 500,000 in Gaza as funding cut

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) will stop food assistance to about half a million people in Gaza because of a funding shortfall, the agency has said, warning that the cuts come as winter approaches and hunger remains widespread.

The number of people receiving WFP help will fall from 1.6 million to 1.1 million, roughly a third fewer.

Community kitchens backed by the agency will serve 150,000 hot meals a day, down from 250,000. Families in hard-to-reach areas, such as those near the so-called Yellow Line marking the zone under Israeli military control, will get a meal every other day instead of daily.

The number of people receiving flour and ration boxes each month will drop from 1.1 million to 600,000. Cash transfers, which families use to buy food in local markets, have already been reduced since July.

Shaun Hughes, WFP’s Palestine country director, said the cuts were driven by finances alone, “not because the needs are coming down, or because we don’t have access – we do.”

The agency received less than half its usual funding for Palestinian operations this year. It says it urgently needs USD 450 million to keep critical operations running over the next six months.

WFP’s acting executive director Carl Skau, who visited Gaza on Sunday, October 18, described conditions there as brutal, with life at a standstill.

‘How will we feed the little ones?’

Displaced families told the BBC that the rations they received were already too small.

“It’s a disaster. What will we do with these reduced rations?” said Mervat al-Satari, a mother of five living in a camp in al-Mawasi, near Khan Younis. “Sometimes we wait for these meals to eat.”

Sawsan Bahloul, a mother of three in the same area, said community kitchen portions, usually pasta or lentils, were not enough even before the cuts.

Dalal al-Dahdouh, who lives with her family of eight in the ruins of their home in Gaza City, said the flour and food boxes already fell short. “Now we live entirely on aid,” she said.

Nearly all of Gaza’s 2.1 million people remain displaced and about two-thirds depend on food aid. More than 80 per cent of people are unemployed and few can afford to buy food, according to the BBC.

Many families send children out to collect plastic and cardboard to burn for cooking, as no cooking gas was available because Israel treats it as a “dual-use” item that could be used by Hamas for military purposes.

Famine risk

Aid workers say conditions have improved modestly since last year, but the risk of famine returning has not gone away.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), the global hunger monitor, said in July that 1.4 million people in Gaza were expected to face crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity between July and December this year.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said last week that at least 466 Palestinians, including 157 children, had died of malnutrition and starvation since 2024.

The cuts come just over a year after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect. Israeli strikes have continued almost daily, with Tel Aviv tightly controlling the movement of goods through crossings.

WFP said it would continue supporting bakeries that meet a third of Gaza’s bread needs and provide nutritional support to about 300,000 women and children.

In the occupied West Bank, the agency is still helping about 200,000 Palestinians, after halving the number of recipients in September. It said food insecurity there was rising, mainly because of increased settler violence and displacement.