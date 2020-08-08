World Lion Day: Nehru Zoological Park holds online art competition

Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park is celebrating “World Lion Day” on August 10 with an objective to create more awareness and educate people. They want to make it as easy as possible for anyone to get involved in supporting these majestic animals and protecting them for future generations.

On this occasion, zoo management is conducting an online drawing and painting competition on the topic “Life of Lion” for students of nursery to fifth standard and a creative story writing competition topic. “The Lion” for the students of sixth to 12th standard (in English or Telugu language, not more than 500 words).

Log onto the zoo website www.nehruzoopark.in and submit the drawings and painting and story writings in PDF format font size 12 or in word doc.at awarnesnehruzoologicalpark@gmail.com. Entries will close on August 10. Winners will be awarded with e-certificates and prizes from Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

Check Twitter on the handle @nehruzoopark1 for updates and results. Contact on 9885257246, 9390744053.