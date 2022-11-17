World Tablighi Ijtema to begin on 18 November

Bhopal: Preparations are on war footing for the International Tablighi Jamaat Ijtama in the capital of Madhya Pradesh are in the final stages. Many volunteers are seen working day and night for the arrangements. This great Ijtema has history of 75 years. However, the historical gathering was not held for two years due to Covid pandemic.

Various changes have been made in the gathering starting from November 18, 2022. Clean and green arrangements are being made in the assembly hall, the use of plastic has been banned here. Now plastic bags cannot be used anywhere during the 4-day Ijtema. In this regard, posters will be placed in the meeting hall for the awareness of attendees.

It will be interesting to note that the most significant change was made in the food menu in the historic Ijtema. As meat or mincemeat curry, biryani, kebab, etc. will not be garnished on the table. Chicken or mutton will not be cooked in the gathering place. Millions of attendees will now have to eat only vegetarian food. 34 food zones have been created around the venue where only vegetarian food will be served and no non-veg food will be available in any zone. This decision was made due to various diseases that are spread among animals.

The gathering will start from November 18, for which elaborate arrangements have been made on an area of 3 million square feet in Intkhedi, Bhopal. Parking, ablution, purification, resting place, guest house and table have been arranged on a large scale. More than 1 million people are expected in the gathering. Hundreds of Tablighi volunteers are fully prepared to welcome the guests.

The globally acclaimed Bhopal Tablighi Ijtama was not held for the last two years due to the coronavirus, but now it will start from November 18. The four-day Ijtema will conclude on November 21. This year, foreign preachers will not participate in the gathering.