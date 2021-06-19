Southampton:A fan holds an umbrella in the spectators area as it rains ahead of the first day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Friday, June 18, 2021.AP\/PTI Photo Southampton: Groundsmen clear water off the covers protecting the pitch after rain delayed start of the first day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Friday, June 18, 2021. AP\/PTI Photo Southampton: Groundsmen clear water off the covers protecting the pitch after rain delayed start of the first day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Friday, June 18, 2021. AP\/PTI Photo