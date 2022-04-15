World’s biggest book sale returns to Dubai

Abu Dhabi: After a gap of two years, the world’s biggest book sale— Big Bad Wolf Books kicks off on Thursday, April 14, featuring over one million books, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of Dubai Council, inaugurated the third edition of the world’s biggest book sale.

.@LatifaMRM, Chairperson of @DubaiCulture and Member of Dubai Council, inaugurates the third edition of the world’s biggest book sale, Big Bad Wolf Books. Being held from 14 – 24 April in #Dubai Studio City, the 11-day event is displaying over one million books. pic.twitter.com/GCV9mufn5w — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 15, 2022

The Big Bad Wolf Book sale began on April 14 at the Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City. The sale is open daily from 10 am until 2 am, and is free to enter.

The 11-day sale covers a number of genres, topics, and age groups, including books on business, art, and design, as well as cookbooks and illustrated children’s titles.

It is taking place in partnership with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and returns to the emirate following a virtual sale held in association with the Sharjah Book Authority in 2021.

The world’s biggest book sale is back! Aiming to cultivate the next generation of readers, our partnership with The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale sees the event return to Dubai after two years, with more than one million titles set to be available. pic.twitter.com/3FwDu88B89 — Dubai Culture (@DubaiCulture) April 11, 2022

Big Bad Wolf Books founded in Malaysia in 2009, has visited more than 12 countries so far, including Pakistan, South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, and the UAE.

Big Bad Wolf Books first came to the UAE in 2018. It is taking place during Ramzan for the third time.