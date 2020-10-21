World’s first all-electric Supertruck Hummer EV unveiled

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV has finally revealed, and it certainly looks the part. It has chunky, squared-off styling, big tires pushed to the edges, and a towering fascia. But it’s not a case of form over function. On the contrary, the Hummer EV has some pretty wicked technology and gear under the skin.

The first version of the Hummer EV that will be available in the tricked-out Edition 1. It features three electric motors, which allows for torque vectoring. These motors make 1,000 horsepower, though GMC still hasn’t given real-world torque numbers. A 24-module Ultium battery pack feeds the motors. The group can provide an estimated 350 miles or more of range.

800-Volt Fast Charging

Not only that, but it supports 800-volt fast-charging up to 350 kW. That’s comparable to Porsche’s charging system, and GMC says it can add an extra 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes. Later, a two-motor Hummer EV and a three-motor version without torque vectoring.

Hummer EV Suspension

The Hummer EV rides on fully independent suspension with adaptive air shocks. They can provide continuous damping adjustments for comfort, and have a height adjustment range of 6 inches. When set in its max-height off-road mode, it has two additional inches of ground clearance, and the “Extract Mode” will lift it six inches higher than the default. The Edition 1 model also comes with standard 35-inch mud-terrain tires, and combined with the suspension; the Hummer EV has a fording depth of 2 feet and the capability to climb over an 18-inch vertical obstacle.

The 2022 GMC HUMMER EV is designed to be an off-road beast, with all-new features developed to conquer virtually any obstacle or terrain. Photo: gmc.com

Owners will be able to easily add more clearance since GMC made the wheel arches large enough to accommodate aftermarket 37-inch tires. Additional off-road goodies include skid plates along with the chassis, rock sliders, the previously covered four-wheel steering with Crab Mode diagonal driving, and 18 camera views including angles under the truck for getting over rocks. Those cameras feature sprayers, too to keep them clean. Detailed information on torque output, torque vectoring, tire pressure, vehicle angles and more are also displayed on the infotainment screen.

Hummer EV Features

Speaking of that infotainment screen, it’s a massive 13.4 inches and is paired with a 12.3-inch instrument display. They feature proudly in a squared-off, rugged-looking interior. The Hummer EV will get the latest version of Super Cruise, complete with automatic lane-changing. Edition 1 gets the removable roof panels as standard, and those roof panels are clear, so you can still get some sun with them in place. Those panels are all stowable in the front cargo area.

As with the GMC Sierra Denali, the Hummer EV gets the MultiPro tailgate that has a down flip step and multiple closed positions for different purposes.

Hummer EV Prices

GMC is taking orders for the Hummer EV Edition 1 right now, but there will be a wait for it. Production begins late next year. It starts at $112,595.

In fall 2022, following the Edition 1 rollout, will be the regular top trim starting at $99,995.

In spring 2023, we’ll get a mid-level trim that has three motors, air suspension and four-wheel steering, but no torque vectoring. That one will start at $89,995.

Eventually, there will be the base two-motor Hummer EV that will do without the torque vectoring, air suspension and four-wheel steering. It will start at $79,995. It doesn’t come out until spring 2024, though.