Saudi Arabia to launch world’s first ‘flying museum’

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will launch the world’s first ‘flying museum’ on Thursday (November 4). It will highlight archaeological findings, and showcase them on a plane journey between the kingdom capital (Riyadh) and the ancient city of Al-Ula.

The one-of-a-kind museum is a collaborative project between the Royal Commission for Al-Ula and the national flag carrier Saudia which will exhibit a replica collection of artefacts that have been discovered in Al-Ula through archaeological excavations.

According to a Saudi Press Agency report, passengers on board will also be able to watch a discovery channel documentary called ‘Architects of Ancient Arabia’ that was released this year. The museum will highlight the importance of the archaeological work being done in Al-Ula, which the commission believes is the ‘biggest archaeological program” in the world at this time.

During the trip director of archaeology and cultural heritage research at the commission, Rebecca Foote will provide an introduction to the documentary during the trip and give an explanation about the artefacts featured in the museum.

“There is major work ongoing in Al-Ula by local and international archaeologists, and yet we are just beginning to understand the complicated nature of Al-Ula’s past. Al-Ula is a hidden gem in the Arabian Peninsula, and we are slowly discovering its secrets. I am looking forward to sharing more information about our work with passengers of the Museum in the Sky trip, operated by Saudia,” remarked Foote.

The commission’s chief destination marketing officer Philip Jones said that he was honoured to work with Saudia and welcomed all the passengers and visitors who would be coming in the next few months to discover more about Al-Ula’s history.