World’s first ‘green mosque’ opens in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: The world’s first ‘green mosque’ (eco-friendly) mosque is now open in Dubai’s Hatta, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The mosque is being built by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) with the latest amenities, including recharging electric vehicles using clean energy.

Green for mosques means—green charging station, saves energy, recycles water used for cleaning, utilizes solar panels, and has a LEEDv4 platinum rating.

The mosque in Hatta is spread across an area of 1050 sq m, and can accommodate more than 600 worshipers at a time.

Referring to this, DEWA managing director and CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer stated: “It was in line with the Dubai 2040 urban master plan presented by Sheikh Mohammed binRashid Al Maktoum, vice president and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, which sets out an integrated urban development roadmap based on sustainable development to make Dubai the best place to live in the world.”

The mosque has a 25 m high minaret, green charging station, car and motorcycle parking and other facilities.

As per the media reports, the mosque conserves around 26.5 percent of energy and 55 percent of water.

Solar photovoltaic panels are currently being installed and a water treatment unit to reuse the water for irrigation and cleaning.