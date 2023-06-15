World’s first water, tea, coffee ATM launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The world’s first automatic vending machine for tea, coffee and water was launched in the city on Thursday.

The machine is fully automated and also dispenses biscuits, according to a press release.

With inbuilt voice assistance, users have to scan the QR code and select their desired product.

“In a developing country like India, vending machines are unreachable to the common mass, where only one out of 100 barely operates automated vending machines in malls and metros,” the machine’s inventor P Vinod Kumar said.

The machine will be released in the market sphere at an affordable price lesser than that of a refrigerator with a bank loan and insurance facility, he added.