World’s first water, tea, coffee ATM launched in Hyderabad

The machine is fully automated and also dispenses biscuits.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Published: 15th June 2023 9:07 pm IST
The world's first automatic vending machine for tea, coffee and water.

Hyderabad: The world’s first automatic vending machine for tea, coffee and water was launched in the city on Thursday.

The machine is fully automated and also dispenses biscuits, according to a press release.

With inbuilt voice assistance, users have to scan the QR code and select their desired product.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
DAZN to launch Product Development Center in Hyderabad

“In a developing country like India, vending machines are unreachable to the common mass, where only one out of 100 barely operates automated vending machines in malls and metros,” the machine’s inventor P Vinod Kumar said.

The machine will be released in the market sphere at an affordable price lesser than that of a refrigerator with a bank loan and insurance facility, he added.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Published: 15th June 2023 9:07 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button