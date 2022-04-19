World’s largest electric 3-wheeler factory to come up in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana will get its three-wheeler factory soon as California-based Biliti Electric Inc (Biliti) intends to set up the world’s largest factory in the state with a production capacity of 240,000 electric vehicles each year.

Expected to create 3,000 jobs, the new plant will drive private investment of USD 150 million.

Biliti currently operates through an exclusive manufacturing partnership with Hyderabad-based Gayam Motor Works (GMW) for manufacturing its three-wheelers.

Biliti is a popular last-mile delivery vehicle that is deployed in 15 countries across the globe including Japan, USA, UK, France, Portugal, Germany, Lebanon, Uganda, Kenya, Senegal, Nepal, Bangladesh, Dubai, and India.

Speaking on the occasion IT Minister K T Rama Rao said, “When we launched the EV policy two years ago, it was with the mission to make Telangana state a preferred destination for setting up electric vehicle manufacturing. We are now seeing that becoming true with companies like Biliti establishing the world’s largest three-wheeler factory here.”

“This is the largest investment in EV manufacturing announced in the State this year, coming shortly after another California-based company Fisker announced its second headquarters in Hyderabad. The State is committed to promoting clean industries and promises to extend all benefits to the company admissible under the government’s policy. The story of Biliti is not just another opportunity because of the State’s encouraging policy but a realization of the State’s vision for innovation and technology with the founders of the Company directly associated with T-Hub through a previous start-up,” Rao added.

Biliti Electric’s CEO, Rahul Gayam said that “The Taskman” has already made more than 12 million deliveries worldwide. “Our batteries and drivetrain are compact and modular in design, allowing them to have wider applications in auto, marine, warehousing, and backup power sectors enabling the buildout of an EV ecosystem,” he said.

There will be two phases in which the facility will be built. Phase I will be developed over 13.5 acres with the capability to produce 18,000 vehicles per year and is expected to be operational in early 2023. Phase 2, the larger facility spread across 200 acres will be operational in 2024 and have the capability to produce 240,000 vehicles per year.