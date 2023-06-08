World’s largest airport to come up in Dubai by 2050

Abu Dhabi: Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport, currently undergoing expansion work, aims at accommodating up to 255 million passengers annually. The expansion will be completed by 2050, making it the largest airport in the world.

Located at Dubai South, reports suggest that the expanded version will be defined as a multi-modal transportation infrastructure that will connect land, air, and sea.

Dubai South tweeted, “#DubaiSouth will be home to the world’s largest airport once complete, and a multi-modal transport infrastructure linking air, land, and sea. Along with the advantages of a business-friendly free zone, it will also provide a diverse range of residential options.”

Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central (DWC), is the country’s second largest international airport.

Opened on June 27, 2010, for cargo operations, the airport opened its gates for passenger flights in October 2013.

Currently, the airport can hold 5-7 million passengers annually.

The Dubai Logistics City, Commercial City, Residential City, Aviation City, and Golf City are just a few of the six clustered zones that are being developed over the course of several phases in the Dubai Zone. DWC serves as the focal point of this development.