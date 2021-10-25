World’s largest space event commences at Dubai world trade centre

Abu Dhabi: The 72nd International Astronautical Congress (IAC), the world’s largest and most prestigious global space kicks off today, October 25, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The five-day event, which runs untill October 29, is being held within the Middle East for the first time. It is organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in partnership with the International Astronautical Federation (IAF).

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to welcome IAC, which has taken place in dozens of cities annually since 1950.

“The world’s most prestigious and largest space conference and exhibition will kick off in its 72nd edition tomorrow [Monday] in the UAE with the participation of 110 countries and heads of international space agencies as well as with the attendance of 4,000 delegates and 100 international space companies,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

He added: “I welcome all to the UAE where we support alliances and initiatives that take humans scientifically to the furthest planets and galaxies.”

One of the main objectives of the event is to act as a catalyst for more Arab countries to join the IAF and engage with international partners to empower a new generation of space experts.

The five-day event will include a range of thematic public events, lectures, in-depth technical and special sessions and interactive workshops, as well as an exclusive global networking forum, social events and space science fair.

On spot registrations are available to visitors at the location with registration prices available online. For any queries related to the registration, please email info@iafastro.org or visit website for more info.

Here’s a look of the opening ceremony

72nd International Astronautical Congress (IAC) is officially open. Photo: IAF/Twitter

Four Emirati astronauts kickoff IAC including UAE’S first female astronaut Nora al-Matrooshi. Photo: IAF/Twitter

Indian space booth. Photo: Geospatial World/ Twitter

UAE space agency. Photo: Sarwat Nasir/Twitter

Sharjah space booth. Photo: Sarwat Nasir/Twitter

Egyptian Space Agency. Photo: Sarwat Nasir/Twitter

Saudi Space Commission. Photo: Sarwat Nasir/Twitter

Europe space booth at the international student booth at IAC. Photo: Josef Aschbacher/Twitter

AIRBUS booth at IAC. Photo: Airbus space/Twitter

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir with twelve other astronauts with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Photo: Simon Shuham/Twitter

Replica of iSpace’s Hakuto-R lander. Photo: Sarwat Nasir/Twitter