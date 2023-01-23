World’s longest calligraphic mural on road to Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has installed the longest calligraphic mural in the world on King Abdul Aziz Street, the road that leads to Makkah’s Grand Mosque, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

To enhance the beauty of Makkah, the administration has installed an Arabic calligraphy mural on the path.

The 75-meter-long mural, designed by artist Amal Felemban, joins an array of sculptures and installations.

The mural presents a beauty that carries the heritage of people, their ideas and their history throughout the ages.

On the other hand, an aesthetic message that catches the attention of people with good taste, and the murals represent a work among the documentary works that deal with the fragrant and originality of the past, and talk about the present in all its meanings, and do not neglect to mention the future.

It is noteworthy that the Makkah Municipality organizes competitions for painting murals and drawing Arabic calligraphy, which it describes as one of the most important written and visual arts related to the Holy Quran.

A team from the Department of Visual Arts at Umm Al-Qura University is also involved in improving the landscape of the city.