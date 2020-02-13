World’s oldest male lives in Japan: Guinness World Records

A+ A-

Tokyo: A 112-year old man named Chitetsu Watanabe from Japan has been crowned the world’s oldest male in The Guinness World Records.

Chitetsu Watanabe, who is married to Mitsue has five children and was born on March 10, 1907, in Niigata, North Tokyo.

He has officially been given the title at his nursing home, Guinness World Records reported on Wednesday. Watanabe shared his secret of healthy life and longevity by saying “not to get angry and always keep smiling.”He admitted his liking for desserts such as custard pudding and cream puffs – not causing him any harm.

Watanabe’s work was associated with agriculture and plantations. Until a decade ago, he used to do bonsai, the traditional art of Japan for raising small sculpted trees.

Japan has the world’s highest life expectancies and recognized for the oldest humans to have lived there.