menu
search
6 Mar 2020, Fri Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus rises to 3282: WHO

Posted by Qayam Updated: March 06, 2020, 10:54 am IST
Worldwide death toll from coronavirus rises to 3282: WHO

Moscow: The World Health Organization (WHO) said that it had registered 2,241 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide within the past 24 hours, with 84 people having died, which brought the total death toll to 3,282.

The whole number of people, who were diagnosed with COVID-19, has reached 95,333, including 80,565 people in China.

COVID-19 was first detected in China’s Wuhan in late December and has since spread across the world.

In late January, the WHO declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.

Source: ANI
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved