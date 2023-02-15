Worried about child’s learning ability? Free seminar at Siasat

Hyderabad: The Siasat Daily is organizing a free seminar on mid-brain activation for school children of 4th to 10th classes at the Abid Ali Khan Auditorium of the Siasat Daily, Abids, Hyderabad on Sunday, February 19, from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Nationally and internationally renowned experts will address the students and their parents in this free seminar.

Parents can participate with their two children. There are limited seats, registration has already started. You can register your children’s names by contacting Syed Rizwan on phone number 7711991160. It should be noted that in this seminar, experts will highlight the facts that play an important role in sharpening your children’s memory.

Parents often complain that their children are very weak in education. Children do not perform satisfactorily in tests or examinations held in school. The complaints of such parents are also justified, as children who use their brains or mental abilities to their full potential do very well academically. Now the question is why children do not perform well in the academic field, even if they remember something, they remember it for a while and then they forget the lesson.

Almighty Allah has given every human being a mind. He is blessed with wisdom, the ability to think and understand which he uses to read, write and remember. Their brain identifies different objects, writing, reading, speaking, playing, laughing, crying, looking, walking every function of the body is related to the mind. Every activity is somehow connected with the brain and when children use their brain more and more, their mental abilities increase immensely.

Now the question is how to assess children’s mental abilities and their intelligence in advance? How to sharpen their memory? You will get the answer to this question in a free seminar organized at the Abid Ali Khan Auditorium of the Siasat Daily, Abids, Hyderabad on Sunday, February 19, from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Nationally and internationally renowned experts will address the students and their parents in this free seminar.

This seminar is an unexpected boon for parents who are worried about their children’s education and poor performance. Parents know very well that our body is controlled by our mind. Different parts of the brain perform the functions of the body. In a free seminar, experts will tell you about the Japanese technique by which your children’s brain will be sharpen.

You would have remember the young girl who participated in Kaun Banega Crorepati who surprised Superstar Amitabh Bachchan by not only identifying different objects but also telling about their color and shape by wearing a black blindfold. Amitabh Bachchan was also amazed at the girl’s ability to recite the lessons written in the book just by sniffing. In fact, it is also a result of the same Japanese technique.

As far as the human brain is concerned, we use only 1/10th of our brain and those who use more than that are able to create a unique identity in the world and are considered great human beings whether it is politicians, intellectuals, inventors and famous athletes.