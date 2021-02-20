Worst of Covid-19 not behind us: top CSIR official

Panaji, Feb 20 : Over the last 30-40 years, India has been confident of its healthcare system to deal with any challenge, but the Covid-19 pandemic has proved to be a grim reminder proving otherwise, Director General of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Dr. Shekhar Mande said on Saturday.

Speaking at a webinar organised by the International Centre, Goa, Mande also said that the worst of Covid-19 isn’t behind us amid the increase in the rate of infections in Kerala and Maharashtra.

“We have been priding ourselves over the last 30-40 years that our healthcare systems can deal with any kind of situation or emergency that arises. The current pandemic is a grim reminder that it is not the case. We have been found to be wanting in all respects. In fact the most advanced nations, the nations that prided themselves on having the most advanced healthcare systems have been worst affected,” Mande said.

“In Kerala and in some parts of Maharashtra the numbers have been increasing in the past few days and that might be a reflection of the fact that people have become complacent and people probably believe that the worst is behind us. The worst is not over and unless we follow all precautions, unless we follow due diligence we will not be able to get over the pandemic so easily,” he also said.

Mande also said that the Covid-19 pandemic is a “grim reminder” that similar pandemics will continue to affect humanity.

“That’s a grim reminder that such kinds of pandemics will continue hitting us, will continue hitting humanity and we better be prepared for them. There are much more serious problems staring at us. Climate change has the potential to throw up way worse pandemics than Covid,” he also said.

