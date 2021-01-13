‘Would expect better from our home crowd’, Warner apologizes to Siraj on racism row

Sydney: Two days after Indian bowlers Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were allegedly subjected to racial abuse by spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the third test match, Australian cricketer David Warner on Tuesday apologized to Siraj and Team India for his home crowd behavior towards them.

A controversy sparked after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lodged the complaint against the same.

Taking to Instagram, David Warner wrote, “It was great to be back out on the park again this week. Was not the ideal result for us but this is what Test cricket is all about. 5 days of tough cricket and well done to our guys for working as hard as we could, congrats to India in the way they fought hard for the draw, and that’s why we love this game, it’s not easy. Move onto Brisbane now for the decider and what a place the Gabba is to play at.”

Warner further apologized to Mohammed Siraj and the Indian team on behalf of the Australian crowd. The Australian opener also said racism and abuse should not be tolerated anywhere. He also expressed his disappointment with the behavior of the home crowd.

“I’d also like to say sorry to @mohammedsirajofficial (Mohammed Siraj) and the Indian team as racism, and abuse is not in any way acceptable or tolerated anywhere at any time, and I would expect better from our home crowd.”

The incident happened before the start of the 86th over in Australia’s second innings on Sunday when Siraj, fielding on the boundary line, went to skipper Ajinkya Rahane and raised the issue that some fans were passing abusive comments directed at him and Jasprit Bumrah.