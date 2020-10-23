Would have liked to bowl CSK out under 100: Pollard

Sharjah, Oct 23 : Mumbai Indians’ (MI) stand-in captain Kieron Pollard said on Friday that they would have liked to bowl out Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for under 100 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

CSK were 43/7 at one stage before Sam Curran’s 52 pushed them to 114/9. Openers Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock then ensured that MI won the match without losing a wicket and with a little under eight overs to spare.

“We wanted to bowl them out under 100 but Sam (Curran) batted well. Two-three wickets early on puts you into the game. But to get four-five is fantastic. The openers finishing the job is also fantastic,” said Pollard, who captained MI on Friday in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma.

MI go back to the top of the table with the win and look set for a finish in the top two of the table.

“We’re not speaking about it (finishing in top two). It’s about putting yourself into positions to get two points and then think about that. It’s about improving as we go on and the rest will take care of itself. There’s always room for improvement. Things like lower-order batsmen getting off strike when main batsman is batting. That Super Over loss was disappointing but it’s about bouncing back,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.