‘Would walk till Fatehabad if need arises,’ says sportsman stuck at Tikri Border

New Delhi, Nov 28 : While the national capital’s borders remained sealed packed amidst the ongoing protests by farmers against the new agricultural laws, a sportsperson travelling to Haryana’s Fatehabad for a volleyball championship was “clueless” as he stood at the Tikri interstate border, trying to find a way to travel further as the borders remained barricaded with concrete blocks and barbed wire.

“I am coming from Uttar Pradesh’s Etah and heading for a volleyball championship in Fatehabad, Haryana. The borders are completely sealed but even if we have to walk till our destination we will do it,” said Harvinder Singh, while speaking to IANS on Saturday.

On Saturday, a day after their stand-off with security forces over entry into Delhi, farmers who have travelled from Punjab and Haryana continued to rally and shout slogans at the Tikri interstate border entry/exit point on Saturday, without any interference from policemen who preferred to look on.

Various farmer leaders addressed the protesters even as the situation was more relaxed compared with what was witnessed on Friday, as policemen armed with a water cannons and tear-gas shells remained stationed in close vicinity.

On Friday, the area witnessed clashes between security forces and farmers who were pressing forward to move to Delhi to agitate against the new farm laws.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.