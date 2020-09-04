Wrestler Dahiya pulls out of camp due to exams

By Chetan Sharma

New Delhi, Sep 4 : Olympic-bound wrestler Ravi Dahiya has decided to skip the men’s national camp, scheduled to begin this month at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Sonepat, Haryana, for the time being, citing academic reasons.

Dahiya, who has sealed an Olympic berth in the 57kg category, said he has taken leave from the camp and is studying at home in Sonipat.

“My exams are coming up and I have taken leave for that. When I am finished with my BA final year exams, I will go back to the SAI centre for the camp,” Dahiya told IANS. “The camp is very important for all of us but I have to take the exams, that’s why I can’t join right now.”

Dahiya refused to answer any further questions. The 23-year-old wrestler hails from the Nahri village in Sonipat district and has been training with Deepak Punia and Sushil Kumar at the Chhatrasal stadium since January.

Earlier, some wrestlers have expressed concern after three grapplers Deepak, Navin and Krishan tested positive for COVID-19 at the centre. They have requested the Wrestling Federation of India to postpone the camp that is scheduld to begin on September 15.

However, star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia said that SAI centre was safer than training at home or outside. “Corona came from outside. The three wrestlers tested positive on arrival. And they have no symptoms as yet. The SAI centre is safe and I think if we follow protocols then everybody will remain safe,” he told IANS.

