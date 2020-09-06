Wrestler Rahul Aware tests positive for Covid-19

New Delhi, Sep 6 : Freestyle Wrestler Rahul Aware (57 kg), who had reported to the ongoing senior men wrestling camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Sonepat on September 4, and was given SAI’s mandatory Covid-19 RTPCR test on arrival, has tested positive for the virus.

As per protocol, Aware has now been shifted to a SAI empanelled hospital as a precautionary measure and for further monitoring.

He has been in quarantine since his arrival at the camp and didn’t come in contact with any other athlete or staff members since his arrival.

Earlier, Olympic-bound wrestler Deepak Punia, who had tested positive for coronavirus upon his arrival at a national camp in Sonepat, was advised home isolation by doctors, SAI said.

“Wrestler Deepak Punia tested Covid positive during the test given by SAI upon arrival at the National Camp in Sonepat, and was in hospital. Now he’s been advised home quarantine by doctors as he’s stable & asymptomatic. His home stay is approved by the District Covid Nodal Officer,” SAI tweeted.

Besides Punia (86 kg), the two other wrestlers who have tested positive for the virus are Navin (65 kg) and Krisha (125 kg).

Speaking to IANS, World Championship silver-medallist Deepak said he would now leave for his home in Jhajjar, Haryana.

“My second report is yet to come but doctors say that I could go home. Till date, I don’t have any symptoms. I am all right,” he said.

Source: IANS

