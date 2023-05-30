Wrestlers break down after throwing their medals in Ganga

It was a heart-wrenching scene at the banks of the river Ganga as wrestlers, decorated with Olympic glory, discarded their medals in Haridwar on Wednesday evening.

Protesting wrestlers and Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik along with Bajrang Punia, and Sangeeta Phogat walked with a box filled with medals they had won thus far for the country on various international stages and immersed them in the Ganga.

Soon after, the wrestlers broke down.

#WATCH | Protesting Wrestlers in Haridwar to immerse their medals in river Ganga as a mark of protest against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. #WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/4kL7VKDLkB — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

On Tuesday, Sakshi Malik on her official Twitter ID released a statement in Hindi informing that they plan to discard their medals and fast unto death if their demands action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment of female athletes, including a minor.

Also Read Protesting wrestlers to discard medals in Ganga; hunger strike to death

Her statement also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing no concern whatsoever. “The Prime Minister “who calls us our daughters”, did not even once show his concern “for us”. Rather, he invited Brij Bhushan Singh to the inauguration of the new Parliament building. He even posed for photographs,” the statement read.

Since April 23, Sakshi Malik, Sangeeta Phogat, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia along with other wrestlers have been protesting in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, against the WFI chief.

The protest, which was peaceful, saw chaos on May 28, the same day when Modi inaugurated the New Parliament Building in the capital.

The Delhi Police tried to stop the protesting wrestlers march towards the building. A fierce tussle broke out between them leading to pushing, shovelling and grappling one another, shocking the nation.

The wrestlers were detained and were released on the same day.