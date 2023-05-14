Wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 14th May 2023 1:45 pm IST
Wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar
New Delhi: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat with supporters during the wrestlers' protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Wrestler Sakshi Malik with supporters during the wrestlers’ protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Farmers arrive to support wrestlers’ protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat with supporters during the wrestlers' protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore
New Delhi: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat with supporters during the wrestlers’ protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

