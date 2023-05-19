Wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 19th May 2023 5:04 pm IST
Wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar
New Delhi: Congress leader Sachin Pilot with wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik during the wrestlers' protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Friday, May 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) workers during the wrestlers’ protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Friday, May 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Congress leader Sachin Pilot during the wrestlers’ protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Friday, May 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Former captain of Indian Hockey team and Punjab MLA Pargat Singh with wrestler Bajrang Punia during the wrestlers’ protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Friday, May 19, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 19th May 2023 5:04 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button