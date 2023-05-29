Wrestlers’ wrangle: All women protesters released, says Delhi Police

Police dismantled their protest site at Jantar Mantar

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 29th May 2023 7:42 am IST
Wrestlers
Security personnel detain wrestler Sakshi Malik during wrestlers' protest march towards new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: All women wrestlers and protesters, who were detained on Sunday, have been released, a Delhi Police official said.

“Police have released women protestors including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat,” the police official said.

Malik had told IANS that they will go to Jantar Mantar and that their fight will go on till justice prevails.

MS Education Academy

However, police had said that protesters will not be allowed to head back to Jantar Mantar.

Earlier on Sunday, Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Malik and Phogat were taken to three different locations in the city by the Delhi Police after they were detained while trying to march towards the newly-constructed Parliament building as it was being inaugurated.

Police also dismantled their protest site at Jantar Mantar.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 29th May 2023 7:42 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button