Wrestlers’ wrangle: All women protesters released, says Delhi Police

New Delhi: All women wrestlers and protesters, who were detained on Sunday, have been released, a Delhi Police official said.

“Police have released women protestors including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat,” the police official said.

Malik had told IANS that they will go to Jantar Mantar and that their fight will go on till justice prevails.

Even while protesting in front of the Parliament, which stands as a symbol of justice and truth, our wrestlers got mistreated & manhandled instead of justice.

It is a shame that our champions are being treated this way!



However, police had said that protesters will not be allowed to head back to Jantar Mantar.

Earlier on Sunday, Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Malik and Phogat were taken to three different locations in the city by the Delhi Police after they were detained while trying to march towards the newly-constructed Parliament building as it was being inaugurated.

Police also dismantled their protest site at Jantar Mantar.