Wrestling coach wanted for 5 murders in Rohtak held in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 13 ( IANS) Sukhwinder, the main accused in the murder of five people at a wrestling academy(akhara) in Haryana’s Rohtak was on Saturday arrested from Samaypur Badli by the Delhi Police in a joint operation with Haryana Police.

“He would be produced in court and then handed over to the Haryana police,” said a senior police officer.

The Haryana Police were tailing the accused, himself a wrestling coach and there were inputs that he is hiding in the national Capital. The Delhi Police, along with members of the Haryana Police, succeeded in identifying the location of the accused and finally arrested him.

Coach Manoj Malik, his wife Sakshi Malik and three other wrestlers were allegedly gunned down at an akhara on Friday evening by wrestling coach Sukhwinder in a fit of rage over his suspension from the job.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that Manoj had got Sukhwinder terminated from the job on a complaint.

The dead include Manoj, a resident of Saragthala village in Sonepat, his wife Sakshi, Pooja, wrestling coach Satish Kumar and Pradeep Malik.

Sakshi’s three-year-old son and Amarjit were injured in the crime.

Earlier the Haryana Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for the prime suspect Sukhwinder.

