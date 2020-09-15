Wrong centre mentioned on hall ticket, Nikhat misses NEET exam

Hyderabad: Nikhat Fatima had to pay the price of officials’ negligence. She lost a year due to wrong mention of centre in her hall tickets. This blunder of the officials threw cold water on the hard work of the student.

Nikhat Fatima, resident of Malakpet Hyderabad was preparing for NEET for the last one year. She was allotted AVV college, Warangal as her exam centre. The same exam centre was mentioned on her hall ticket.

On the exam day, she along with her parents, reached Warangal in a taxi. When she reached AVV College she was told that it was not her exam centre. Hearing this, the student became dumbfounded.

Her parents informed city coordinator Mathew Reddy about the mistake. They were told that her hall ticket number is not registered in any of the exams centres of Warangal. As a result, the student was not permitted to write the exam.

Nikhat Fatima’s parents protested against this negligence and lodged complaint in Subedari police station against the officials. They urged the government to take action against erring officials and find a way to save Nikhat Fatima’s year from getting wasted.

Source: Siasat news