Wrong of party MLAs to participate in anti-coal protests: Goa BJP chief

Panaji, Nov 26 : Irked by more and more ruling BJP MLAs joining public protests against transportation and handling of coal at the state’s only major port, state BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanavade faulted the party’s legislators, saying their actions should remain within the “respectable limits”.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Tanavade said that if the legislators had issues related to governance and government projects, they should contact the Chief Minister instead of participating in public protests.

“Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is not for increasing coal transportation in Goa. Our efforts are to minimise it. MLAs have to stay within the respectable limits. Law and order is equal to a common man, MLA and minister. No one should break law and order,” Tanavade said.

Pressurised by their respective constituents, an increasing number of ruling BJP MLAs, including Water Resources Minister Filipe Neri Ferrao, former Environment Minister Alina Saldanha and Cuncolim MLA Clafasio Dias, have openly joined the agitations against increased movement of coal through rural Goa.

Tanavade said that while coal transportation, which has been going on for decades, cannot be stopped in one day, the Chief Minister’s assurance on Tuesday that coal transportation in the future would be reduced by 50 per cent should be respected.

“A common man can protest against public works, but an MLA cannot. They have to report it to the government or to the CM. They should not take law and order in their hands,” Tanavade said.

“I will speak to the MLAs concerned. I definitely feel it is wrong… Coal movement cannot be stopped in a day. The CM has said that coal transportation will be reduced to 50 per cent,” he also said.

