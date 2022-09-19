WTA 2022: Chennai open single final

Published: 19th September 2022
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin presenting winner trophy to Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvirtova at the prize distribution ceremony of women's single match of WTA Chennai Open 2022 tennis tournament, in Chennai, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Chennai: Czech Republic’s Linda Fruhvirtova poses with the trophy after winning the WTA Chennai Open 2022 tennis tournament singles final match, in Chennai, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin watches the women’s singles final match between Czech Republic’s Linda Fruhvirtova and Magda Linette of Poland during the WTA Chennai Open 2022 tennis tournament singles final match, in Chennai, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Chennai: Magda Linette of Poland in action against Czech Republic’s Linda Fruhvirtova during the WTA Chennai Open 2022 tennis tournament singles final match, in Chennai, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Chennai: Czech Republic’s Linda Fruhvirtova in action against Magda Linette of Poland during the WTA Chennai Open 2022 tennis tournament singles final match, in Chennai, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

