Wu Lei signs new contract with Espanyol

Madrid, Aug 17 : Chinese international forward Wu Lei has signed a contract extension with Espanyol, the Barcelona-based outfit confirmed on Monday.

Wu Lei’s previous deal was due to expire on December 31 this year. The striker has agreed to the new terms which will keep him at the club until the end of June 2024, reports Xinhua news agency.

He had promised weeks ago that he would remain loyal to Espanyol, despite the club’s relegation from La Liga to the Spanish second division with only 25 points from 38 games last season, and the new deal shows Wu Lei has remained true to his word.

Two other Espanyol veterans, goalkeeper Diego Lopez and left back Didac Vila, have also signed new contracts as the club looks to bounce back to the Spanish top-flight as quickly as possible.

The Espanyol website confirms that all three players have also agreed to “lower their salary considerably to adapt to the reality of the second division and shown their unquestionable commitment to the ‘blue and whites’ and their will to start a new period with the objective of winning promotion.”

Source: IANS

