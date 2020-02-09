Wuhan: Video of nurse giving air hug to her daughter goes viral

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: A heartbreaking video of a nurse treating coronavirus patients in China and giving an air hug to her sobbing daughter is going viral on the internet and some people are getting emotional as well.

The video was tweeted by Chinese state media outlet Xinhua with the caption: “A Chinese nurse in a coronavirus-hit hospital in Henan Province gives her sobbing daughter an ‘air hug.’ #coronavirus.”

In the video, the nurse can be seen wearing protective clothing, a facemask and stands several metres away from her daughter as the young girl sobs and says: “Mum, I really miss you.”

A Chinese nurse in a coronavirus-hit hospital in Henan Province gives her sobbing daughter an "air hug." #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/mNZ5SFcPYk — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) February 4, 2020

In response, the mother replies, “Mum misses you too, let me give you a hug,” before reaching out and miming a cuddle. When the girl asks if her mother can “come home sooner”, she tells her that she is “fighting a monster” and as soon as the virus is defeated, “mum will be home”.

As the video went viral, social media got flooded with reactions from people. From getting emotional to sharing their own experiences, people posted many reactions.

Another wrote, “Touchy…I am afraid of extinction of human races by such virus if not cured properly. Wish you all get well soon.”

The virus is believed to have emerged from a market selling exotic animals in Wuhan before jumping to humans and spreading across China and abroad as millions traveled for the Lunar New Year holiday.