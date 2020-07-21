Wushu national champion Shiksha is forced to take up daily wage earning job

Posted By News Desk Published: 21st July 2020 8:12 pm IST

Sruthi Vibhavari

Rohtak: In a country that deifies cricketers and has no respect left for other sports personalities, athletes like Shiksha suffer. 
Shiksha is a Wushu player hailing from Indergarh in Rohtak district, Haryana, who is currently working under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) for daily wages.

She is a national champion. She won three gold medals at all India level, won nine national championships and twenty-four state championships. Governments and state federations made many claims of offering her a fancy cash prize but in three years of her participating in various championships that cash prize never reached her.

The COVID-19 lockdown added to her miseries and she is forced to take up daily wage work in fields.

The Wushu champion mentions that she is unable to fund her practice and diet during the lockdown due to financial difficulties at home. However, she keeps her spirit high. “I can play even further and win gold for the country. I only expect help and encouragement from the government,” she says.

Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close