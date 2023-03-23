Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow will not impact Russia-India ties: Russian envoy

Alipov was responding to the analysis in a section of the media on the outcome of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2023 5:53 pm IST
Moscow says India may replace West in Russian pharmaceuticals market
Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov

New Delhi: Russia’s Ambassador here Denis Alipov on Thursday dismissed as “wishful thinking” the analysis by experts that the relationship between Moscow and Beijing would “harm” the ties with India.

Alipov was responding to the analysis in a section of the media on the outcome of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia.

“Profusion of analysis these days of the outcomes of Xi Jinping’s Russia visit. The impression as though various reputable Indian experts almost dream of Russia-China ties harming Russia-India strategic alignment. A wishful thinking case in point!” Alipov said in a tweet.

Xi was on a three-day visit to Moscow this week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to further cement the “no limits” partnership announced by them last year.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2023 5:53 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button