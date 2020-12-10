Xi, Macron reach consensus on China-France ties in next stage

Beijing, Dec 10 : Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron reached important consensus on China-France cooperation in the next stage during a telephonic conversation.

Amid increasing instability and uncertainty, the contemporary world calls for more responsibilities of major countries, Xi pointed out.

Calling “independence, mutual understanding, foresight, mutual benefit and win-win outcomes” as the original aspiration of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, Xi noted that it is an important consensus of the two countries to uphold multilateralism, safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core and maintain the international order based on international convention, Xinhua reported.

The two countries, he said, should stay true to their original aspiration, adhere to their consensus, firmly hold the steering wheel of China-France relations, strengthen exchanges, deepen cooperation, maintain close communication and coordination on major international and regional issues, so as to push for greater development of the bilateral relations.

Xi stressed that China has full confidence in its own path, theory, system and culture, and respects the development path independently chosen by the people of other countries.

Countries with different social systems are able to respect each other, coexist peacefully and seek common development, he said.

Pointing out that China-EU cooperation is gaining more global and strategic significance under the new circumstances, the Chinese president said no matter how the international situation changes, China is committed to promoting the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations and hopes that the EU will implement a positive policy towards China.

He also called for joint efforts to speed up negotiations on a China-EU investment agreement, make the China-EU high-level dialogue on environment and climate as well as digital cooperation a success and take China-EU relations to a new level.

For his part, Macron said France and China have conducted sound cooperation in the fight against Covid-19, and promoted exchanges and cooperation in various fields in an all-round way.

With independence as its traditional foreign policy virtue, France attaches great importance to developing relations with China, and is ready to work with China to deepen the bilateral cooperation as well as cooperation between the EU and China, he said, adding that he hopes the EU-China investment agreement will be reached as soon as possible.

France appreciates China’s important contribution to reaching the Paris Agreement on climate change, as well as its key role in developing Covid-19 vaccines and relieving debt, especially its support for developing countries, Macron said.

France is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China on major global and regional issues such as climate change, public health and cooperation with African countries, Macron said, adding he hopes to visit China again in due course.

