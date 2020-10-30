Xi overcomes challenges to his authority in CCP central committee plenary

By Aarti Tikoo Singh

New Delhi/Beijing, Oct 30 : President Xi Jinping overcame all the challenges to his authority at the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Central Committee’s fifth plenary session.

Top sources told IANS that Xi, who was facing disapproval from some of the members of the CCP over his aggressive policies, dodged all the internal political pressure at the plenary of the 19th Central Committee of the CCP, the highest decision-making body of the party, which concluded on Thursday after four days of deliberations.

Analysts in New Delhi said that Xi has evaded questioning at least for the time being. “An immediate effect will be endorsement of his assertive foreign policy, including with India. This could mean Xi Jinping might initiate military action against India this winter,” an analyst said.

Since the initial mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and the Cold War-like situation with the US, sources said, there was some discontent among some members of the Central Committee of the CCP against Xi’s leadership.

Following the violent face-off between the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Indian troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, the disaffection rose further, sources said.

However, Xi prevailed at the plenary session, sources said, adding that the Chinese President outmanoeuvred every critic and opponent.

His vision presented in the 14th five-year plan, which includes six new objectives – to realise socialist modernisation by 2035, build strong nation, set a new development pattern, innovate, revitalise rural China, set up new opening-up structure for trade -were endorsed by the Central Committee.

Xi headed the task force for the drafting of the plan and personally oversaw the draft process, Chinese media said.

Chinese officials on Friday said that China under the plan will continue to be open for trade, “although it would adopt new development strategies that put heavy emphasis on boosting the domestic market and pursuing indigenous innovation in the next five to 15 years.”

The effusive commentary admiring Xi’s vision, which appeared in the China Daily and the Global Times, both mouthpieces of the CCP, after the Central Committee’s press conference on Friday, corroborated that the President vanquished the opposition to his authority.

Backing Xi, the Global Times wrote in an editorial, “The plenary session has continued the overall plan of the 19th National Congress of the CPC, and maintained the strategic pace and spiritual outlook of China’s advancement, which shows China’s strong endurance and stamina amid changes.

“Profound changes are taking place in the world. China has withstood two major challenges: One is the strategic containment from the US, and the other the public health challenge posed by the novel coronavirus. Both challenges are fierce, having brought uncertainties. The 14th five-year plan and the 2035 long-term goal are formulated in this context.”

Defending Xi’s policies, the Global Times said, “The two challenges didn’t derail China’s development. They didn’t even have an impact on its speed. They brought about new situations and conditions, which have driven China’s amazing adaptability. Chinese people have developed a broader vision and become more capable in dealing with challenges, just like the country’s strength and renewal of resistance outperformed a mutating virus.”

The plenary session has not only made the 14th five-year plan, but also looked ahead to 15 more years, the newspaper said while praising Xi’s vision.

Patting the President on his back, it further wrote, “One of the biggest achievements China has made in recent years is that it has stabilised the country’s development. No matter how large the variable is, it diminishes after being dealt with China’s system. The fight against US suppression, coupled with the battle against the coronavirus, created an unprecedented stress test for China, which also has provided us with a yardstick for the future.”

China, it said, has the “courage” to set goals in six areas in the 14th five-year plan.

“The coronavirus is likely to have a lasting influence, and the US may find more trouble with China, but the central government has the confidence to eliminate and curb the negative impact that those risks may have on the country’s economic and social development. The government’s confidence is bolstered by that of the public. The US cannot crush China,” it added.

