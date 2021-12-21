Xiaomi 12 series set to launch on December 28

Beijing: Smartphone brand Xiaomi is all set to unveil the successor of its flagship smartphone — Mi 11 — on December 28.

According to The Verge, the company has announced via its official Weibo account that the new lineup will be called the Xiaomi 12 series.

A teaser poster features Chinese sprinter Su Bingtian, which sets the expectation that the event is likely to be focused on the Chinese market before the Xiaomi flagships make their way to global markets in 2022, the report said.

The company has confirmed that the upcoming smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, it added.

Gizmochina has reported that Xiaomi executives have been spotted using the other three phones to post to their Weibo accounts.

Apparent marketing images of the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro shared by a leaker on Twitter showed the phones will feature centrally orientated hole-punch cameras. Other rumoured specifications of the Xiaomi 12 include a triple rear camera.

Although Xiaomi’s phones do not have much of a presence in the US, it is ranked as the second biggest smartphone manufacturer in Europe and the second biggest Android manufacturer in the world behind Samsung, the report said.