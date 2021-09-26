Xiaomi Civi to come with Snapdragon 778G SoC: Report



Beijing: Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its Civi smartphone on Monday in China and now the smartphone maker has shared teasers revealing the chipset as well as the battery capacity of the phone.

According to the official Xiaomi Weibo account, the upcoming Xiaomi CIVI will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, the same chip is present inside the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G.

Further, the smartphone maker also confirms the presence of a 4,500mAh battery.

Xiaomi Civi will feature a curved screen, a triple rear camera setup, a 32MP front camera, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery.

The bottom of the phone is teased to have a USB Type-C port, a loudspeaker grille, a primary microphone, and a SIM card slot, while its top appears to have an infrared (IR) sensor.

Xiaomi recently announced two new flagship devices to its T lineup – the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro for global markets.

The phones feature a plastic frame and a glass back with an anti-glare finish. They also have tapered edges and quad curves on the rear for a better in-hand experience.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi 11T series flaunts a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels (FHD+), over 1 billion colours, 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 11T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra SoC coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

While, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.