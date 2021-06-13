Xiaomi likely to unveil flagship phone with under-display camera

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 13th June 2021 2:18 pm IST
Mi 11X series logs record Rs 300 cr sales in 45 days: Xiaomi India
Representative Image

Beijing: Smartphone brand Xiaomi is planning to release a flagship of the same caliber as the Xiaomi MI 11 Ultra that might feature an ultra-wide band (UWB) tracking technology and an under-display selfie camera.

According to GSMArena, the UWB is already featured in both Apple and Samsung’s latest flagship devices.

The Samsung SmartTag and Apple AirTag both use this technology for precise tracking using the Galaxy S21 and iPhone 12, respectively.

MS Education Academy

Xiaomi could be planning to introduce UWB-compatible, trackable accessories, the report said.

As per the report, in recent implementations, the under-display camera is still not ideal since a display is not yet transparent enough for light to pass through. Although, a recent patent from Google could solve this by using a switching prism.

Also Read
Can Indian smartphone brands challenge Chinese dominance?

The Xiaomi flagship should feature a camera setup just as impressive as the Mi 11 Ultra’s. In addition, the device may feature 120W wired fast-charging with support for 70W fast-wireless charging.

In June, Xiaomi India announced that its Mi 11X series of devices has witnessed a record sales worth over Rs 300 crore in just 45 days of its launch.

Both Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro feature revolutionary cameras, the latest flagship Snapdragon 870 and 888 series chipsets, powerful Dolby stereo speakers, 120Hz E4 Super AMOLED display and fast charging capabilities that aims to offer a premium smartphone experience.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button