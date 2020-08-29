Xiaomi masters invisible camera unit under the display

Beijing: Xiaomi posted a video presenting its latest 3rd generation under-display camera technology which will arrive on smartphones next year.

We’re proud to present the latest masterpiece from our Xiaomi engineers: 3rd Generation Under-Display Camera Technology! True full-screen displays are just around the corner! We’re planning on putting this into mass production next year. Stay tuned!

The self-developed pixel arrangement used in Xiaomi’s 3rd Generation Under-Display Camera Technology allows the screen to pass light through the gap area of ​​sub-pixels, allowing every single pixel to retain a complete RGB subpixel layout without sacrificing pixel density. Compared with other standard solutions on the market, Xiaomi has doubled the number of horizontal and vertical pixels, achieving the same pixel density above the camera as on the rest of the display area. Thus, the area above the integrated camera demonstrates the same brightness, colour gamut and colour accuracy as the rest of the display.