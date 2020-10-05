Xiaomi Mi 10T series to launch in India on Oct 15

New Delhi, Oct 5 : Xiaomi subsidiary Mi on Monday announced to launch Mi 10T Series 5G phones in India on October 15.

Launched globally last week, the Mi 10T series includes the Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro.

The flagship Mi 10T Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and punch-hole design selfie camera.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU, up to 8GB RAM and either 128GB/256GB storage options that are expandable via a microSD card.

The handset boots Android 10-based MIUI 12 custom skin on top.

The smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup at the back consisting of a 108MP primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro unit for close up shots.

It has a 20MP snapper on the front for selfies.

The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T shares most of the similar specifications as the Mi 10T Pro. It comes with the same 6.67-inch LCD display and 144Hz display and the Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The device houses a 64MP sensor as opposed to the 108MP sensor on the Pro model and comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

