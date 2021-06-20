Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will come in three colour options in India

New Delhi: Global smartphone brand Xiaomi has announced that it will launch the upcoming smartphone Mi 11 Lite in three colours in India on June 22.

The company said that the smartphone will be available in Tuscany coral, jazz blue, vinyl black.

“These colours are inspired by a region in Italy, a music genre and phonographic records,” Xiaomi India wrote on Twitter.

In China, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 8GB + 128GB is priced at 2,299 yuan (Rs 26,415 approx) and 8GB + 256GB is priced at 2,599 yuan (Rs 29,860 approx).

Mi 11 Lite is the first in the world to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G processor. The device houses 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded by up to 512 GB via an external microSD card.

The smartphone sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz high refresh rate.

In terms of optics, the device houses a 20MP punch-hole selfie camera while the rear features a triple camera module with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5 MP macro sensor.

The device is powered by a large 4,250mAh battery pack that supports up to 33W fast charging.