‘Xiaomi Mi 11 sold 3.5 lakh units in 1st 5 minutes of sale’

Beijing: Smartphone maker Xiaomi has reportedly sold 3.5 lakh units of its latest flagship smartphone Mi 11 in just five minutes after it went on sale in China on Friday.

The number of devices sold was revealed by Zeng Xuezhong, Vice-President of Xiaomi Group and President of the mobile phone department.

He said 3,50,000 units were sold in five minutes after it went on sale in China at 12 a.m. local time on January 1, reported GizChina.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 omni-channel sales exceeded 1.5 billion yuan (nearly Rs 1,677 crores) in those 5 minutes and within the first seven hours of the sale, 8,54,000 units of the Xiaomi Mi 11 have been ordered.

Xiaomi unveiled Mi 11 at an event in China earlier this week at 3,999 yuan for the 8GB +128GB variant while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs 4,299 yuan. The top-end 12GB + 256GB model is priced at 4,699 yuan.

Mi 11 is the first smartphone to debut with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with upto 12GB RAM.

It comes with a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with a 3,200 x 1,440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It features triple rear cameras with a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Camera

There is a 108MP primary rear camera with a 1/1.33-inch large sensor, 7P lens and f/1.85 aperture in addition to a 123-degree wide angle 13MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel telephoto/macro lens.

The cameras support 8K video recording at 24/30fps as well. At the front, there is a 20MP camera.

The device houses a 4,600mAh battery with 55W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Full Specification

Mi 11 Display 6.81” AMOLED quad-curve DotDisplay with TrueColor

20:9 Aspect ratio, WQHD+

120 Hz refresh rate

480Hz touch sampling rate

Color contrast ratio: 5,000,000:1 (typ)

900nits (typ), 1500nits max brightness (typ)

Color gamut: Supports DCI-P3 Color accuracy: JNCD≈0.38，△E≈0.41

10-bit color depth

HDR 10+, SGS Eye Care Display Certification Color Anti-glare frosted glass: Midnight Gray/ Horizon Blue/ Frost White

Vegan leather: Lilac Purple/ Honey Beige Body Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ Dimensions 164.3mm x 74.6mm x 8.06mm 196g（glass）

164.3mm x 74.6mm x 8.56mm 194g（leather） Performance Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888

5nm power-efficient manufacturing process

Octa-core design, ultra-large core Arm Cortex-X1

AdrenoTM 660 GPU, 6th generation Qualcomm® AI engine

X60 modem for lightning-fast 5G connectivit

Enhanced LPDDR5 3200MHz RAM + UFS 3.1 storage

Variants: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB Rear camera 108MP wide-angle camera

1/1.33” sensor size, f/1.85, 7P lens – OIS, AF

0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel 13MP ultra-wide angle camera

123° FOV, f/2.4 aperture 5MP telemacro camera

f/2.4, AF (3cm-10cm) Front camera 20MP in-display selfie camera

0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel

f/2.4 aperture Connectivity Dual SIM, dual 5G standby

Wi-Fi 6

Multi-functional NFC and IR blaster

USB Type-C Unlock In-screen fingerprint sensor with heart rate monitoring

Face unlock Charging 4,600mAh (typ) battery

55W wired and 50W wireless fast charging

10W reverse wireless charging Audio Dual speakers, SOUND BY Harman Kardon

Hi-Res Audio Certification

Hi-Res Audio Wireless Certification Motor X-axis linear vibration motor System MIUI 12 based on Android 10 Storage variants 8GB+128GB

8GB+256GB

12GB+256GB