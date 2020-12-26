Xiaomi Mi 11 to come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

New Delhi, Dec 26 : Xiaomi is all set to launch its ‘Mi 11’ premium smartphone series on December 28 in China and a news report has said that the device will come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The smartphone-maker confirmed in a Weibo post that Mi 11 will feature the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with improved scratch resistance than the predecessor, reports GizmoChina.

Xiaomi says that the new-gen glass has 1.5x better drop resistance. It can also retain structural integrity as long as it is dropped from a height of up to 2m.

Additionally, its scratch resistance is up to 4 times better than the other aluminosilicate glasses in the market.

Like the Mi 10 series, the ‘Mi 11’ lineup might include two flagship phones such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro.

The new series will pack the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The ‘Mi 11’ is rumoured to have a four-sided curved display with a punch-hole cutout in the front. The handset might arrive with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The battery capacities of the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are said to be 4,780mAh and 4,970mAh respectively. Both the phones would support 55W fast charging and could also have 30W wireless charging support.

