Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update global rollout schedule announced

New Delhi: Xiaomi announced the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update in China earlier this month and now the company has disclosed that the Enhanced version of its Android skin will be made available globally from October.

The company, in a post on the Mi Global community, revealed a list of nine (9) models that will get the update first. Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T, Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10 are the phones which will receive the update.

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced brings several performance-related tweaks. With the update the system performance will drop by less than 5 per cent after 36 months. It will also bring Atomic or Atomized Memory feature that will let a user to keep more apps in the background.

According to the smartphone maker, the time of the Chinese launch that MIUI 12.5 Enhanced also fixed 160 system issues and over 220 system app issues.

The update also comes with all-round optimizations for the bottom framework to the top-most application layer. The optimizations are divided into four aspects–Liquid Storage, Atomic Memory, Focus Calculation, and Intelligent Balance.