Xiaomi patents earthquake monitoring mobile tech

The 'mobile device' would transfer key data obtained to send it to an earthquake processing center.

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 18th September 2021 1:09 pm IST
Beijing: Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has published a patent for ‘Method and Equipment for Realizing Seismic Monitoring of Mobile Devices’ with publication number CN113406696A.

The patent describes a system that is capable of reading/monitoring seismic activity from a mobile equipment. This technology would be used in detecting earthquakes, reports GizmoChina.

The system would also permit the underlying processor to identify and predict earthquake events based on multiple readings, the report added.

Xiaomi earlier patented a foldable smartphone solution to reduce crease in the foldable devices. 

The company filed this patent with the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration).

This patent is titled “Support Structure of Flexible Screen, Flexible Screen Structure and Terminal Equipment”.

According to the documentation, the design includes two supporting structure for the flexible display panel.

The second structure, which is close to the screen is deformable. Hence, when the device is closed, the display has a low chance of getting affected by a larger crease in the long run.

