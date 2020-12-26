Xiaomi to launch 3 kinds of foldable phone in 2021: Report

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 26th December 2020 12:57 pm IST

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch three foldable phones with different designs next year.

According to Display analyst Ross Young, the brand is expected to unveil foldable phones with designs such as out-folding, an in-folding, and a clamshell, reports GizmoChina.

Young added that the out-folding foldable phone from Xiaomi will be like the Huawei Mate X. Three is a possibility that the out-folding device may feature a display of around 8 inches.

Display analyst Ross Young had claimed earlier this month that companies like OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi will together launch four foldable phones in 2021. He had also claimed that Google will also launch a foldable phone in the coming year.

READ:  Apple to Realme, here are top 5 smartwatches for all

Recently, Xiaomi filed a patent for a foldable smartphone with a quad-camera system that rotates forward for selfies and back for regular photos.

The smartphone maker filed the design patent for an inward bending phone in China and has also put 48 images to showcase the handset.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 26th December 2020 12:57 pm IST
Back to top button