Xiaomi to launch Mi earbuds with ANC soon

Beijing, Aug 3 : Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch new earphones with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which will be called Mi Active Noise Cancelling Wireless earphones.

The earphones have the model number LYXQEJ05WM and the description of the product says it is a pair of TWS earphones, reports GizmoChina.

As per the report, a new Xiaomi TWS has received bluetooth certification hinting at immediate launch and this new product will join the existing lineup including Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, and Mi True Wireless Earphones Basic.

The listing reveals it will come with bluetooth 5.0 support. The device will also support audio codecs such as Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) as well as Sub-Band Coding (SBC) and will have IPX4 certification for better durability.

The company has not revealed any concrete launch date for the TWS product with ANC support. However, it is likely that Xiaomi may launch the product alongside its next flagship phone, Mi 10 Pro.

Source: IANS

