Xiaomi has revealed its latest fast charging technology demo and accordingly is now claiming the new world record for both wireless and wired charging speed.

The video posted on Xiaomi’s official Twitter account shows they using a Mi 11 Pro with a 4000mAh battery to demonstrate the technology.

In the video, the smartphone gets fully charged in a matter of 8 minutes over 200W wired “HyperCharge” or in 15 minutes with 120W Wireless charging

You can see Xiaomi’s video here: