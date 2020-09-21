Xiaomi’s ‘Mi India on Wheels’ begins retail journey in India

New Delhi: Xiaomi’s smartphone and smart TV sub-brand Mi India on Monday launched ‘Mi Store on Wheels’ to take the retail experience to small cities and towns across the country.

The initiative has been introduced first in Chhattisgarh, covering places from Basna to Sankara and Bhawarpur to Pithora. The ‘Mi Store on Wheels’ will be present at popular weekly haats and markets along the way.

“Following all the necessary hygiene and safety practices, while regulating crowds and maintaining social distance, ‘Mi Store on Wheels’ outlets will be fully safe for consumers to visit,” said Muralikrishnan B, COO, Mi India.

During the lockdown, Mi India launched its first omni-channel solution called Mi Commerce.

The ‘Mi Store on Wheels’ will showcase newly-launched 9 series models from Redmi.

Other than smartphones, the moving store will also include products such as 32-inch and 43-inch Mi Smart TV, Mi Box 4K, Mi TV Stick, Mi CCTV Cameras, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Redmi Earbuds S, Mi Sunglasses, Mi Powerbanks and chargers.

The moving store will also gather feedback from the customers, said the company.

Mi India currently has more than 75 Mi Homes, over 45 Mi Studios, over 8,000 Mi Preferred Partners and more than 4,000 Large format Retail partners, along with 3,000 Mi Stores in the country.

Source: IANS